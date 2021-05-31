Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

(@fidahassanain)

The country's top anchor says banning him on TV or job loss is not new for him, vowing that he will continue to raise voice for the rights given in the Constitution

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Hamid Mir, Pakistan's top journalist and tv anchor, has said that terminations or bans are not new for him.

Hamid Mir has said that he will continue to raise voice for the rights given in the Constitution. He says that his family has also been threatened but this time he is ready to face any consequences.

Taking to Twitter, Hamid wrote: "Nothing new for me.I was banned twice in the past.Lost jobs twice.Survived assassination attempts but cannot stop raising voice for the rights given in the constitution.This time I m ready for any consequences and ready to go at any extent because they are threatening my family,".

According to some reports, Geo TV managment has said that it is their personal decision to send Hamid Mir on leave and that it has not been forced by anyone in the government and establishment.

Last week, a clip went viral on social media, showing Hamid Mir very aggressive. He was speaking in the favor of journalist Asad Toor who was beaten and tortured inside his home.

Press Freedom in Pakistan is going through tough challenges and bars as the working journalists either are forcibly terminated or their dues and payments are held by the news organizations. Press freedom is deteriorating by every passing day. Self-censorship and bans on journalists by the government authorities have become common trends in the country.