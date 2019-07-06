Hamid Mir speaks up against social media campaign against journalists

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Before somebody stops our cars and recover drugs, we should take an action against them, the journalist said.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) Renowned journalist Hamid Mir has reacted to the social media campaign against journalists.

In a video message, he said that Pakistani people stand by truth and I am a proof of it.

There have been strong efforts to make me run away from the country so I want to encourage my fellow journalists.

He said that he knows some people will make fake cases against these journalists coming days.

Before somebody stops our cars and recover drugs, we should take an action against them, the journalist said.

Giving a message to those people who are demanding the arrests of journalists, including mine, he said first collect evidence against us.

But it doesn’t matter as they have the power of ‘gun’, he added.

He further said, “Come and arrest me in a fake case.”

He said that he is not General (r) Pervez Musharraf who will run away from Pakistan with fear of arrest.

“I am a civilian Pakistani and follow Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. I am not afraid of false allegations,” he said.

Watch his complete video here: