Open Menu

Hamid Raza Files Contempt Case Against Adiala Jail Admin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Hamid Raza files contempt case against Adiala Jail admin

Chairman of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Sahabzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday moved a contempt petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Adiala Jail’s authorities regarding meeting with PTI founder in prison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Sahabzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday moved a contempt petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Adiala Jail’s authorities regarding meeting with PTI founder in prison.

The petitioner has filed the case through his lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and adopted the stance that despite court orders he was not allowed to meet PTI founder in jail.

He prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the respondents for not complying the orders.

Recent Stories

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ra ..

ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address

10 minutes ago
 CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial managemen ..

CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system

10 minutes ago
 Workshop on climate-resilient urban development he ..

Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held

10 minutes ago
 Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

29 minutes ago
 Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awar ..

Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23

10 minutes ago
 6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved

10 minutes ago
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

15 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

15 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

15 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

15 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

15 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan