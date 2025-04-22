Hamid Raza Files Contempt Case Against Adiala Jail Admin
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM
Chairman of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Sahabzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday moved a contempt petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Adiala Jail’s authorities regarding meeting with PTI founder in prison
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) Sahabzada Hamid Raza on Tuesday moved a contempt petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Adiala Jail’s authorities regarding meeting with PTI founder in prison.
The petitioner has filed the case through his lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and adopted the stance that despite court orders he was not allowed to meet PTI founder in jail.
He prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the respondents for not complying the orders.
