MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ):Former federal minister for religious affairs and central leader of Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Hamid Saeed Kazmi Tuesday condemned the desecration of the shrine of Hazrat Umar Bin Abdul Aziz and demanded of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to take notice of the incident.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it was an un-islamic and inhuman act, adding the desecration of the shrine of holy personalities was a condemnable and unacceptable act.

Earlier, the shrines of Syeda Zainab Bint Ali (AS) and Syed Jafaar Tayyar were also desecrated. Similarly, tomb of Hazrat Khalid Bin Waleed (RA)were also desecrated, he added.

Hamid Saeed Kazmi, however, lauded opening of shrines which were closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

He also prayed for the deceased persons of coronavirus and PIA plane crash incident.

Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Syed Ramzan Shah, Waseem Mumtaz and many others were also present on the occasion.