Hamid Yar Hiraj joins provincial cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Hamid Yar Hiraj was elected from PP-205 (Khanewal-III).

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Minister Local Government Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Minister Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari, PML-Zia Chief Ijaz ul Haq, MNAs, MPAs, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, party workers and members of civil bureaucracy were present at the ceremony.

Later, the newly appointed provincial minister Hamid Yar Hiraj held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.