Hamid Zaman remanded to FIA custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court on Saturday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hamid Zaman to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on two-day physical remand in connection with prohibited funding case.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk passed the orders on an application filed by the agency for remand of the accused.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations. He submitted that the custody of the accused was required for recovery of trust deed and digital and manual ledgers about transactions.

The FIA's prosecutor also supported the stance of the investigation, saying that recovery of the said documents were necessary.

However, defence counsel Khwaja Haris opposed the request and pleaded with the court to discharge the accused. He submitted that the accused rightly transferred funds and they were rightly used for the purpose. He further submitted that the accused was not signatory of cheques through which funds were transferred.

He submitted that the accused co-operated with the agency and concealed nothing. He submitted that the trust deed was available with sub-registrar and record of transactions could be get from the banks concerned.

However, the court, after hearing arguments of parties, handed over the accused to FIA on two days physical remand and ordered to produce him on expiry of the remand term.