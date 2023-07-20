Open Menu

Hamidia Foundation Organizes Ceremony To Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Hamidia Foundation Havelian here on Thursday organized a ceremony to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 )

The ceremony was attended by esteemed representatives including Commander Pakistan Navy Asghar Khan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Abbottabad Arif Javed Khan, Chairman Abbottabad board, District education Officer Male Abbottabad, Tehsil Municipal Officer Haavelian, along with the families of the martyrs and various other institutions.

SSP Traffic and Headquarters, Arif Javed Khan addressing the ceremony expressed his profound respect and admiration for the martyrs' families who courageously endured the loss of their beloved brothers and sons in service of their country.

He extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the members of the Hamidia Foundation for their remarkable efforts in organizing this event to commemorate the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The event commenced with speeches and poems presented by students from various schools, who conveyed their gratitude and respect for the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.

As a gesture of recognition for the sacrifices made by the martyrs' families, shields were presented to the families of the martyred hailing from Abbottabad Police and Pakistan Army. Certificates of appreciation were also awarded to others.

