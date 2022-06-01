Hamidullah Khattak appointed as DC Tank

Deputy Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Hameedullah Khattak has been appointed as deputy Commissioner Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Hameedullah Khattak has been appointed as deputy Commissioner Tank.

According to notification issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayoom Barki has been asked to report to Establishment Department Peshawar.