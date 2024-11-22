Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris as Max Verstappen struggled in Thursday's practice for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen, seeking to clinch a fourth consecutive drivers' world title with Red Bull, made little impression in a cold and somewhat desultory session and finished 17th, more than two seconds adrift of the pace.

Seven-time champion Hamilton, who finished 10th in Sao Paulo last time out and said he felt like "walking away", clocked a best lap in one minute and 33.825 seconds to outpace Norris by 0.011 seconds.

George Russell was third fastest in the second Mercedes to make it three Britons at the front as Hamilton completed a 'double top' by leading both sessions in cold, dry and slippery conditions in the Nevada desert city.

"Pretty good," said Hamilton, who leaves Mercedes for Ferrari after 12 years at the end of this season.

"It's the first time I've had a day like that this year. The car felt good in P1 and less so in P2 so we have some work to do tonight.

"It's difficult to know why we are where we are, but I am enjoying the track and I hope the car feels the same tomorrow.

"I feel good in myself and I know it's not my driving."