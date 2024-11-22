Hamilton On Top In Vegas As Verstappen Struggles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Lewis Hamilton topped the times for Mercedes ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris as Max Verstappen struggled in Thursday's practice for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen, seeking to clinch a fourth consecutive drivers' world title with Red Bull, made little impression in a cold and somewhat desultory session and finished 17th, more than two seconds adrift of the pace.
Seven-time champion Hamilton, who finished 10th in Sao Paulo last time out and said he felt like "walking away", clocked a best lap in one minute and 33.825 seconds to outpace Norris by 0.011 seconds.
George Russell was third fastest in the second Mercedes to make it three Britons at the front as Hamilton completed a 'double top' by leading both sessions in cold, dry and slippery conditions in the Nevada desert city.
