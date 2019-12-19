UrduPoint.com
Hamlet Counting To Begin From 2020 Start

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

Hamlet counting to begin from 2020 start

The mouza (hamlet) counting would start across the district from January 1, 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : The mouza (hamlet) counting would start across the district from January 1, 2020.

An approval in this regard was given by Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC) General Qamar-uz-Zaman in a meeting held here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he termed hamlet counting an important task to ensure just distribution of resources among districts and provinces. Patwaris and tehsildars were tasked to hold delimitation to meet the target. All assistant commissioners (ACs) and revenue officers would monitor carrying out of the proceedings.

The Statistic Department would issue a performa expressing every detail of crops, houses, cleanliness mechanism, recreational places, cattle spots and different departments working in rural capacity building.

Chief Statistic Officer Abdul Hameed Sikhani said the process would be wrapped up until Jan 30, with a detailed report forwarded to the Federal government after getting it concluded.

