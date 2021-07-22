ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has asked board of directors (BoD) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold their officers accountable for the dismal and slow response to the feeders outage that occurred in the Faisalabad city on Eid day.

"I have also asked them to suspend officials and hold an inquiry immediately," he tweeted on Wednesday.