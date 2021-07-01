Hammad assures for uninterrupted power, gas supply

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that all out efforts are being made for uninterrupted power and gas supply to consumers.

The technical team is working on gas terminals to ensure smooth supply, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He further said that water level in Tarbela isalso improving day by day. He said that there has been shortage of water in Tarbella by reason of slow melting of snow from northern region. He added that people had toface load-shedding for a short period. The water situation in Tarbela is gradually increasing, he informed. He hoped that problem of load-shedding being reported in some parts would be resolved shortly.