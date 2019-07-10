Hammad Azhar allocated Economic Affairs Division portfolio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar will hold the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar will hold the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday said, "In partial modification of Cabinet Division's Notification of even number dated 8th July, 2019, Mr Muhammad Hammad Azhar will hold the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect, as allocated by the prime minister in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of business, 1973.

The prime minister has also been pleased to approve that Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister shall cease to hold the portfolio of Economic Affairs Division, with immediate effect."