UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hammad Azhar Becomes Finance Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 02:59 PM

Hammad Azhar becomes Finance Minister

Cabinet Division has issued notification of Hammad Azhar who is the 3rd Finance Minister since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) came into power in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has become Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs, the latest reports say.

Cabinet Division issued notification of Hammad Azhar as Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs.

Hammad Azhar is the third Minister for Finance since the PTI government came into power in 2018.

Earlier, Hafeez Sheikh served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, then he became Finance Minister and finally changed. Before Sheikh, Asad Umar had served Finance Minister but was changed by the ‘Skipper’ and now this portfolio has become the fortune of Mr.

Hammad Azhar.

Many news faces are likely to become the part of Federal cabinet, and according to the latest reports, Tabish Gohar has become Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and notification has been issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard.

The sources say that Imran Khan is happy with the performance of Hammad Azhar who previously presented budget in the national assembly and he also showed good performance as Chairman of FATF Coordination Committee. This was the major reason that he was chosen as Finance Minister.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Budget 2018 Financial Action Task Force Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram’s picture in 'underwear' goes viral ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates restart flights to Orlando, US

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Court becomes member of SIFOC ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 2,422 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Amsterdam Mayor Urges Senators to Reject Stricter ..

12 seconds ago

KP govt bans indoor, outdoor events amid third wav ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.