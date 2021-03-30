Hammad Azhar becomes Finance Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Cabinet Division has issued notification of Hammad Azhar who is the 3rd Finance Minister since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) came into power in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2021) Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has become Minister for Finance and Revenue Affairs, the latest reports say.

Hammad Azhar is the third Minister for Finance since the PTI government came into power in 2018.

Earlier, Hafeez Sheikh served as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance, then he became Finance Minister and finally changed. Before Sheikh, Asad Umar had served Finance Minister but was changed by the ‘Skipper’ and now this portfolio has become the fortune of Mr.

Hammad Azhar.

Many news faces are likely to become the part of Federal cabinet, and according to the latest reports, Tabish Gohar has become Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum and notification has been issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard.

The sources say that Imran Khan is happy with the performance of Hammad Azhar who previously presented budget in the national assembly and he also showed good performance as Chairman of FATF Coordination Committee. This was the major reason that he was chosen as Finance Minister.