Hammad Azhar Briefed On NDRMF Projects, Funds Disbursement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:58 PM

National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lt Gen (Retd) Nadeem Ahmed Monday held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and briefed him about the company's ongoing projects and funds disbursement mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lt Gen (Retd) Nadeem Ahmed Monday held a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and briefed him about the company's ongoing projects and funds disbursement mechanism.

He apprised the minister about ongoing projects, for which the company financed many implementing partners including public and non-public entities, a press release said.

The NDRMF projects are focused on pre-disaster mitigation including installation of early warning systems, retrofitting of public buildings, flood protection walls, strengthening Rescue 1122 service and capacity building of the community vulnerable to disasters in different provinces of the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad & Jammu Kashmir.

Hammad was informed about the upcoming financing by the World Bank to NDRMF for Ecosystem Restoration projects focusing on afforestation, marine life and blue economy, e-vehicles, water recharge, eco-tourism, biodiversity and land degradation. "The NDRMF will also finance projects related to Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) and Clean & Green Pakistan projects."The minister was also apprised of the NDRMF's fund disbursement mechanism as it had efficiently and transparently provided billions of rupees grants for disaster risk reduction activities, through funding by the Asian Development Bank.

