Hammad Azhar briefs PM on energy sector, ongoing reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him in detail on energy sector.

He apprised the prime minister of the ongoing reforms in the energy sector, PM office said.

They also discussed matters pertaining to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.