Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mobile App at FESCO Headquarters

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated most modern and state-of-the-art Customer Care Center at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Headquarters, here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated most modern and state-of-the-art Customer Care Center at Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Headquarters, here.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated FESCO Mobile App "FESCO Light" and said that this app would help redress electricity related issues speedily.

He said that electricity consumers would be able now to get their complaints lodged through mobile app without visiting FESCO office and their complaints would be resolved on top priority basis.

Later, the minister also visited FESCO Customer Care Center and appreciated the facilities being provided at this center for redressing customers' problems.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad also presented company's shield to the Federal Minister for Energy while members of FESCO board of Directors and other officers were also present on the occasion.