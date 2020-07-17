Hammad Azhar inaugurates pre-launch of Virtual Rawal Expo 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Friday inaugurated the pre-launch of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry`s (RCCI) Virtual International Rawal Expo 2020.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest , the minister said that domestic and local products can be better advertised through digital platform.He appreciated the RCCI for organizing Virtual Expo amid COVID-19 outbreak and expressed hope that others will follow the same.

Hammad assured that his ministry's would provide every support to the expo as it was in line with PM Imran Khan vision of Digital Pakistan.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik briefed the minister about the expo and other activities of the chamber. He briefed that there is no time limit for participating in the exhibition. Any stall holder or visitor will be able to participate on the online platform at any time in 24 hours. Companies from various sectors will be able to display their products.he added.

The Virtual International Rawal Expo will commence from August 7 to 16th.