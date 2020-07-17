UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hammad Azhar Inaugurates Pre-launch Of Virtual Rawal Expo 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

Hammad Azhar inaugurates pre-launch of Virtual Rawal Expo 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Friday inaugurated the pre-launch of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry`s (RCCI) Virtual International Rawal Expo 2020.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest , the minister said that domestic and local products can be better advertised through digital platform.He appreciated the RCCI for organizing Virtual Expo amid COVID-19 outbreak and expressed hope that others will follow the same.

Hammad assured that his ministry's would provide every support to the expo as it was in line with PM Imran Khan vision of Digital Pakistan.

Earlier, RCCI President Saboor Malik briefed the minister about the expo and other activities of the chamber. He briefed that there is no time limit for participating in the exhibition. Any stall holder or visitor will be able to participate on the online platform at any time in 24 hours. Companies from various sectors will be able to display their products.he added.

The Virtual International Rawal Expo will commence from August 7 to 16th.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Rawalpindi Same Chamber August 2020 Commerce From

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

1 hour ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.