UrduPoint.com

Hammad Azhar Inaugurates Two Grid Stations, Gas Supply Line

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Hammad Azhar inaugurates two grid stations, gas supply line

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated two 132-KV grid stations and a gas supply line at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial Estate, here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated two 132-KV grid stations and a gas supply line at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial Estate, here.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that the grid station in Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been completed with the cost of Rs.375 million while Rs.600 million was spent on completion of the grid station at M-III Industrial Estate.

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that these grid stations would help FIEDMC to provide new connections to local as well as foreign investors.

He said that gas pipeline was also being laid to cater to the needs of industries to be established in this industrial estate. He said that present government was focused on industrialization and these measures would help early colonization of these mega industrial estates.

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Hafiz Ehtisham Javed and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Company Gas Textile All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

DC Khairpur reviews polio immunization campaign's ..

DC Khairpur reviews polio immunization campaign's arrangements

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Cen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Center of Forensic Sciences Train ..

1 minute ago
 MQM-P legislators urges HESCO to assure uninterrup ..

MQM-P legislators urges HESCO to assure uninterrupted power supply during summer ..

1 minute ago
 Everton boss Benitez says France defender Digne ha ..

Everton boss Benitez says France defender Digne has asked to leave

1 minute ago
 Quake of 5.6 rattles Peruvian capital

Quake of 5.6 rattles Peruvian capital

1 minute ago
 US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rat ..

US Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Unemployment Rate Declines to 3.9% - Labor Dep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.