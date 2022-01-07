Hammad Azhar inaugurates two grid stations, gas supply line

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated two 132-KV grid stations and a gas supply line at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial Estate, here

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday inaugurated two 132-KV grid stations and a gas supply line at Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-III Industrial Estate, here.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that the grid station in Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been completed with the cost of Rs.375 million while Rs.600 million was spent on completion of the grid station at M-III Industrial Estate.

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) Zafar Iqbal Sarwar said that these grid stations would help FIEDMC to provide new connections to local as well as foreign investors.

He said that gas pipeline was also being laid to cater to the needs of industries to be established in this industrial estate. He said that present government was focused on industrialization and these measures would help early colonization of these mega industrial estates.

Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) Hafiz Ehtisham Javed and others were also present on the occasion.