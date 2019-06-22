UrduPoint.com
Hammad Azhar Lauds Amnesty Scheme To Register Unregistered Assets, Properties

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:22 PM

Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar Saturday lauded the Amnesty Scheme introduced by the government to register unregistered assets and properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Muhammad Hammad Azhar Saturday lauded the Amnesty Scheme introduced by the government to register unregistered assets and properties.

After June 30, action would be taken against those keeping undeclared properties, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the government had collected data of unregistered properties and uploaded it on the website of Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

He urged the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to decrease the fees of data registering.

Hammad Azhar said action would be taken against non-filers to generate more revenue which would pave ways to boost the national economy.

