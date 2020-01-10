Hammad Azhar meets Japanese deputy FM; highlights deteriorating HR situation in IOJK

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar Thursday met Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya in Tokyo wherein he highlighted the deteriorating situation of humans rights in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar Thursday met Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Wakamiya in Tokyo wherein he highlighted the deteriorating situation of humans rights in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK).

During his visit to Tokyo, the minister especially briefed the Japanese minister about the human rights situation in IOJK particularly after the recent illegal decision of the Indian government to strip Kashmiris of their autonomous rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified areas for further cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields, said a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo. While noting the renewed vigor and momentum in high-level exchanges, they reaffirmed their commitments to take the bilateral relationship to higher level.

Hammad Azhar also apprised Wakamiya about Pakistan's constructive role in bringing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

State Minister Wakamiya appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region and hoped that the engagements between the two countries at all levels would enhance the mutually beneficial relations.

The economic affairs minister also met Chairman, Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC) Teruo Asada in Tokyo. Representatives from leading Japanese corporations having strong presence in Pakistan also participated in the meeting.

The two sides discussed strengthening the economic cooperation and increasing bilateral investments and exerting all possible efforts to eliminate obstacles and overcome difficulties that obstruct the smooth flow of trade and investment between the two countries. While appreciating Japan's role as premier development partner of Pakistan, the minister stated that Pakistan was ready to welcome Japanese businesses in all the sectors of economy.

Asada and other business leaders acknowledged the economic credentials of Pakistan and expressed strong desire of JPBCC to make practical efforts for boosting up trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The federal minister also addressed a large number of Pakistani community members in Tokyo and deliberated on their role in promoting the interests of the country abroad.

He said that the Pakistani diaspora had an important role as they could promote positive image of Pakistan in the country of their residence in an effective manner.

He said the present government was people centric and its socio-economic agenda was aimed at bringing job opportunities and economic benefits to the people.

He said the government was committed to enhance the productivity in the country to give a new impetus to economic-development.

He said that the government was trying to ensure all possible facilitation for the overseas Pakistanis and that necessary instructions had been issued to Pakistani missions abroad to facilitate the community to address their genuine concerns.