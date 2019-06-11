Hammad Azhar presents first PTI budget as opposition fails to unnerve him

A composed and calm State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday presented the first growth oriented and people friendly federal budget of the government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) as opposition failed to unnerve him with its noisy protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A composed and calm State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar Tuesday presented the first growth oriented and people friendly Federal budget of the government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf ( PTI ) as opposition failed to unnerve him with its noisy protest

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired the budget session held at the Parliament House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came to the house before the minister started delivering the budget speech.

The opposition members remained seated for the first part of the speech of the minister but later gathered close to dais of the speaker and treasury benches and shouted slogans while carrying placards.

The prime minister sat through the speech of the minister as MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) formed a wall around him.

The prime minister kept himself busy by chatting with the ministers and members of the National Assembly belonging to his party.

The opposition continued with its protest as the minister delivered an uninterrupted speech. The prime minister left the house as Hammad concluded his speech.

Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif was also present and was seen busy in some discussion with his party members. At the end, after the minister introduced the Finance Bill, the Speaker adjourned the house.