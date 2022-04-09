UrduPoint.com

Hammad Azhar Regrets Over Regime Change Attempts Under Int'l Conspiracy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Hammad Azhar regrets over regime change attempts under int'l conspiracy

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an international conspiracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an international conspiracy.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said there were proofs of foreign elements' involvement in the regime change plot.

He said the government wanted to share the evidences and contents of the "Threat Letter" with the leadership of opposition parties, but unfortunately they refused to attend the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security convened by the Speaker National Assembly.

The minister said the public had given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 general elections as the party had won 156 seats.

Now in the prevailing political scenario and fail the international conspiracy, he said the government was of the view to go for the early election to get afresh mandate, but the opposition parties were avoiding facing the masses.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf 2018 Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Isla ..

Prime Minister says he wants to make Pakistan Islamic welfare state

32 seconds ago
 IGP joins policemen in 'Iftar', boost their morale ..

IGP joins policemen in 'Iftar', boost their morale

35 seconds ago
 Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate ..

Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate Azov Battalion Leaders From Ma ..

33 minutes ago
 Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising ..

Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

34 minutes ago
 FESCO distributes commendation certificates

FESCO distributes commendation certificates

34 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of L ..

Ukrainian Troops Detonate Acid Tank Northwest of Luhansk - LPR

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.