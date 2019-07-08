UrduPoint.com
Hammad Azhar Sworn In As Federal Minister

Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:31 PM

Hammad Azhar sworn in as federal minister

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office of the federal minister to Hammad Azhar, previously serving as Minister of State for Revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday administered the oath of office of the Federal minister to Hammad Azhar, previously serving as Minister of State for Revenue.

The oath taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here attended by the cabinet members and the members of the parliament.

Speaking high of Hammad Azhar's performance during the budget session, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said he (Hammad) had earned the federal ministry for emerging as a young leader with a great composure.

