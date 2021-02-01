Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The federal minister has isolated himself from after testing positive for COVID-19, and requested everyone for prayers for his early recovery.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister made this announcement.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair,”.

Pakistan recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24. The death toll, with the latest deaths, reached to 11, 683. According to the latest statistics, 1,615 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 34,785 people. As many as 501,252 people so far recovered from the disease.