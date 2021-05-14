Hammad Azhar visits Child Protection Bureau

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday visited Child Protection Bureau (CPB) and distributed 'Eidi' among the children there.

During the visit, CPB Sarah Ahmad briefed the minister about the functioning of the bureau and the facilities being provided to the children.

Hammad Azhar visited different sections of Child Protection school and Bureau and lauded the services of bureau's chairperson and officers.

Federal minister also cut the cake on the occasion.