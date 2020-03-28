UrduPoint.com
Hammad Azhar Voices Concern Over Diminishing Volume Of Imports, Exports After Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar has voiced concern over declining imports and exports of the country. Expressing these views in a private tv channel programe, he said the volume of imports and exports was diminishing due to fight against coronavirus pandemic encircling almost all the nations around the world

He said that the government was monitoring the evolving situation day by day due to coronavirus outbreak in the region.

About depreciating value of Pakistan's currency, the minister said that in many countries, the representatives of the banks were confronted with devaluing issues of their currency against dollar.

To a question about current situation of loan in Pakistan, he said that we were in contact with the world bank, international monetary funds (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other conventional banks for seeking assistance regarding writ off facility of debt for underdeveloped nations.

"We will have to approach to international banks, ADB and IMF, for availing $600 million loan besides, one and half billion rupees from other conventional banks to meet uprising challenges, " he stated.

