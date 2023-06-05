(@Abdulla99267510)

Azhar expresses gratitude by confirming that his father is back home.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2023) Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar, the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar, has safely returned home following a brief period of detainment.

Hammad Azhar himself confirmed this news through his official Twitter account.

In his tweet, Azhar expressed gratitude, stating, "He's back Alhamdolilah.

They took him into custody during this time, transported him to a CIA police station, and examined his phone for approximately one hour."

Prior to his father's return, Hammad Azhar had expressed concern about the arrest of his 82-year-old father by "police and some unknown people" and his subsequent relocation to an undisclosed location.

Hammad Azhar also said that his father had already been suffering from health conditions.