Hammad Claims Shrinking Imports, Exports For Fighting Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:09 AM

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fighting against coronavirus pandemic

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Thursday admitted the figures of declining imports and exports in the country due to fighting against coronavirus pandemic encircling almost all the nations around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar on Thursday admitted the figures of declining imports and exports in the country due to fighting against coronavirus pandemic encircling almost all the nations around the world.

Talking to a private tv channel programme, he said that the government was monitoring the evolving situation day by day due to coronavirus in the region.

About depreciating value of Pakistan's currency, the minister said that in many countries, the representatives of the banks were confronted with devaluing issues of their currency against dollar.

To a question about current situation of loan in Pakistan, he said that we were in contact with the world bank, international monetary funds (IMF), asian development bank (ADB), and other conventional banks for seeking assistance regarding writ off facility of debt for underdeveloped nations.

"We will have to approach to international banks, ADB and IMF, for availing $600 million loan besides, one and half billion rupees from other conventional banks to meet uprising challenges, " he stated.

