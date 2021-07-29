UrduPoint.com
Hammad Contacts Iranian Ambassador To Resolve Power Issue In Makran Division

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:08 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday asked Iranian ambassador to Pakistan to take immediate steps for restoring electricity supply to Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday asked Iranian ambassador to Pakistan to take immediate steps for restoring electricity supply to Gwadar, Turbat and Makran regions of Balochistan.

In a telephonic call, the minister said the government was taking steps to improve the power transmission system.

Steps were also being taken to connect the coastal areas of Balochistan with the national grid system, he said.

He said that load-shedding problem in Balochistan would shortly be overcome.

The Iranian Ambassador said the the Iranian government was taking steps for early restoration of power supply to the areas of Balochistan and assured the Minister that power supply to the areas would be restored soon.

