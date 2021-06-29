UrduPoint.com
Hammad Criticizes PML-N For Expensive Agreements With LNG Companies

Tue 29th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday criticized the government of Pakistan Muslim League-N, for making expensive agreements with LNG companies.

The PTI government is paying heavy amount to foreign companies due to expensive agreements of LNG made by PML-N regime, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible measures to remove flaws in the system.

"We are not using furnace oil for producing energy, " he said.

There is an issue of capacity payments that has piled up due to weak policies of the PML-Nlast government, he said. To a question about demand of electricity in Pakistan, he said there was demand of 16000 mega watt, for the whole year. Replying to another question about suspension of gas supply in some parts, he said the terminal was being repaired and hopefully, the supply would be restored next day.

