Hammad For Early Completion Of TAPI Gas Pipeline Project

Tue 04th May 2021

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Monday expressed satisfaction over progress on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas pipeline and desired for early completion and materialization of the project.

"Natural resources including natural Gas from the Central Asian State need to be explored for mutual benefit of both the countries", the minister expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov who called on him, said a news release.

The Minister reiterated Pakistan strong desire to further cement the existing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Guhar was also present during the meeting.

Azhar underscored the need to work out all details of Gas transportation and supply agreements to the mutual benefit of all the countries.

The Minister expressed strong desire and full commitment for early completion and materialization of the project.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan apprised the Minister and SAPM on salient features of the project and progress made by Turkmenistan side.

He informed that the Herat Office strategy was being discussed with TAPI member States by TPCL (TAPI Pipeline Company Limited) and assured that all matters related to the project including financing and security of the pipeline are being diligently worked out to ensure smooth and timely completion of the project.

