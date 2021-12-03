Hammad for exploiting bio-gas potential to meet energy needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday underlined the need for exploiting the country's full potential of bio-gas to meet energy requirements of consumers.

"Pakistan has till now ignored the huge potential of bio-gas .

. . ," he said in a tweet.

The minister said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had invited the expression of interest for producing bio-gas in its franchise area, adding "SSGC is expecting to produce 4-5 MMCFD (Million Cubic Feet per Day) gas through this endeavor as a pilot project."