Hammad for privatization of DISCOs to improve services, system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Friday stressed the need for privatization of DISCOs to improve services and system in the country.

"No government in the past could pay proper attention to gas sector," he said while talking to a private television channel.

In 2017, some 72 liquefied natural gas (LNG) Cargo were ordered to address the issues in the gas field, he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has ordered 132 LNG Cargo to fulfill need of the consumers in the country. If we supply LNG to domestic consumers, the government would have to face loss, he said.

Replying to a question about addressing gas shortage in the winter season, he said introduction of Bio-gas in the villages and far-flung areas could be the best option.