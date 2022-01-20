UrduPoint.com

Hammad Grieves Over Lahore's Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 05:46 PM

Hammad grieves over Lahore's blast

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed deep grief over Lahore's blast which caused loss of precious lives and injuries to many persons

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed deep grief over Lahore's blast which caused loss of precious lives and injuries to many persons.

He said the government would carry out complete investigation into the said incident and culprits involved in it would be netted very soon.

Such unscrupulous elements would not be allowed to vitiate the peace and tranquility in the country, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

