Hammad Meets Head Of IDB

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:29 AM

Federal Minister for economic affairs Hammad Azhar met with President of Islamic development Bank in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Minister for economic affairs Hammad Azhar met with President of Islamic development Bank in Jeddah.He said this during the meeting with the President of Islamic Development Bank here .Azhar commended the role of Islamic development Bank in providing financial assistance in economic projects.

Minister while making a request to President IDB said that Islamic development Bank should include Pakistan in country support programme.He said through budget support programme, foreign exchange reserves will get stronger.Minister also invited IDB President to set up a subordinate office of bank in Pakistan.IDB President said that Pakistan has been included in bank's country support programme as IDB gives importance to Pakistan.He said that economic policies of Pakistan are moving towards right direction.

More Stories From Pakistan

