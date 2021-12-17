UrduPoint.com

Hammad Rejects Media Reports About 'possibility' Of Any Fuel Shortage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

Hammad rejects media reports about 'possibility' of any fuel shortage

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday rejected media reports about 'possibility' of any fuel shortage in the country, saying sufficient stocks of petroleum products were available to meet consumers' needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday rejected media reports about 'possibility' of any fuel shortage in the country, saying sufficient stocks of petroleum products were available to meet consumers' needs.

"Contrary to media reports, there is no possibility of shortage of petroleum products as at present the country has 27 days of diesel and 28 days of petrol reserves, which are at the highest level as compared to last many years," he tweeted.

In addition to the available stocks, Hammad said fresh cargoes of petrol were being received at the ports.

