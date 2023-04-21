Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI had recently revealed the names of its candidates for the 297 seats in the Punjab Assembly, but Azhar's name was not on the list.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has withdrawn his candidacy from the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, following a suggestion of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a recent announcement, Azhar revealed that Khan had informed him that Pakistan's biggest challenge currently is on the economic front, and he needs Azhar to serve in the federation.

Azhar is a central leader of the PTI and has previously served as the Federal Minister for Industries and Production. He is known for his expertise in economic matters and has played a key role in several of the government's economic initiatives.

The situation is currently developing, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days. However, Azhar's decision to heed Khan's call to serve in the federation highlights the PTI's focus on tackling the economic challenges facing Pakistan.