Hammas' reaction against Israli atrocities natural; says governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that civilized nations of the world need to know that the Hammas' reaction against Israel's illegitimate occupation of Palestine and humanitarian atrocities against Palestinians is a natural.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and violation of human rights are a threat to the peace of the region.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said depriving Palestinians of their legitimate right to self-determination, inhumane atrocities on innocent Palestinians, attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy places by the Israeli occupying forces are the crimes that the international community should not only take note of but also play a role in preventing.