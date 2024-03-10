Hampers' Delivery At Doorsteps To Continue Till 10th Of Ramazan: Commissioner
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that relief hampers’ delivery under the ‘Ramazan Negahban' package at doorsteps of beneficiaries would continue till 10th of Ramazan.
Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Sunday, he reviewed distribution of food hampers and establishment of agri fair shops at Model Bazaars across Lahore division.
The commissioner revealed that 117,781 eligible individuals in the Lahore division had been provided with food hampers under ‘Ramazan Negahban' package on their doorsteps. The daily target for all districts had been set and zero tolerance policy would be adopted on the targets. Lahore aims to reach a daily target of 25,000 to 30,000 doorstep deliveries, while Sheikhupura aims for 10,000 to 15,000 daily, Kasur targets 10,000, and Nankana Sahib aims for 5,000 to 10,000 doorstep deliveries daily.
He said that the Ramazan Negahban package had been delivered to 75,000 eligible individuals in Lahore so far.
In a briefing, it was revealed that for verification of data, CNIC numbers had been obtained along with addresses of households. He announced that the Ramazan package doorstep delivery would cover 1,010,146 eligible individuals in the division.
The commissioner emphasised activation of agricultural fair price shops in all model bazaars across Lahore division from Monday. There will be agriculture fair price shops in 10 model bazaars in Lahore.
DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DC Nankana Sahib Muhammad Arshad, DC Kasur Arshad Bhatti, and DC Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar Khan participated in the session via video-link.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, 4 injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest son for torturing his parents14 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Ramazan moon sighting14 minutes ago
-
Agri fair price shops set up at Ramazan bazaars23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Nari Day urges for women empowerment, effective implementation of laws23 minutes ago
-
Newly constructed Jamia mosque inaugurated in Komila city23 minutes ago
-
Glowing tribute paid to Shahhed Capt Fahim Abbas23 minutes ago
-
Neelam Highway closed after landslides in Athmuqam23 minutes ago
-
Women Handball Intervarsity Championship at GCWUS23 minutes ago
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits33 minutes ago
-
ICP nab two wanted dacoits33 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport33 minutes ago