Hampers' Delivery At Doorsteps To Continue Till 10th Of Ramazan: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that relief hampers’ delivery under the ‘Ramazan Negahban' package at doorsteps of beneficiaries would continue till 10th of Ramazan.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Sunday, he reviewed distribution of food hampers and establishment of agri fair shops at Model Bazaars across Lahore division.

The commissioner revealed that 117,781 eligible individuals in the Lahore division had been provided with food hampers under ‘Ramazan Negahban' package on their doorsteps. The daily target for all districts had been set and zero tolerance policy would be adopted on the targets. Lahore aims to reach a daily target of 25,000 to 30,000 doorstep deliveries, while Sheikhupura aims for 10,000 to 15,000 daily, Kasur targets 10,000, and Nankana Sahib aims for 5,000 to 10,000 doorstep deliveries daily.

He said that the Ramazan Negahban package had been delivered to 75,000 eligible individuals in Lahore so far.

In a briefing, it was revealed that for verification of data, CNIC numbers had been obtained along with addresses of households. He announced that the Ramazan package doorstep delivery would cover 1,010,146 eligible individuals in the division.

The commissioner emphasised activation of agricultural fair price shops in all model bazaars across Lahore division from Monday. There will be agriculture fair price shops in 10 model bazaars in Lahore.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider, DC Nankana Sahib Muhammad Arshad, DC Kasur Arshad Bhatti, and DC Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar Khan participated in the session via video-link.

