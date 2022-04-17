Hamza 11th Old Ravian to serve as Punjab CM: GCU VC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :It is, indeed, a moment of pride for the Government College University (GCU) Lahore as an institution that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the 11th Old Ravian to serve as the chief minister of Punjab.

This was stated by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi on Sunday, while extending good wishes to CM Hamza on his election.

The first chief minister of the province, Nawab Iftikhar Hussain Khan Mamdot, 1947-1949, was also an alumnus of the Government College Lahore, while other eminent chief ministers Mian Mumtaz Daultana, Malik Feroze Khan Noon, Malik Khuda Bakhsh Bucha, Muhammad Hanif Ramay, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Dost Muhammad Khosa, Najam Sethi, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Prof Hassan Askari Rizvi were also Old Ravians.

The VC said they had high hopes from the young chief minister for much-needed reforms and development of the education sector in the province. He also said they were looking forward to hosting the new chief minister at his alma mater soon.

Prof. Zaidi said that political affiliations did not matter for educational institutions like the Government College University, but it had always been a moment of great pride for the university when its former students are appointed to prestigious positions in Pakistan and abroad. He said alumni achievements bring great laurels to their alma mater.