UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamza Ali Abbasi On Quitting Acting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 02:12 PM

Hamza Ali Abbasi on quitting acting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has said that he just took a long break from acting and hadn't quit it.Hamza Ali Abbasi was responding to a fan on Twitter when she said, "Really wish Hamza hadn't quit acting."The former actor said, "Thank you.

As I said in my video, I haven't quit acting bcz I don't see it anywhere in islam as being haraam (forbidden) in itself.

"The Alif actor went on to say, "I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion & Insha Allah will make & maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us."In November last year, the Pyare Afzal actor had announced to quit acting, vowing to spend his life to spread the message of Islam.The actor had vowed to spread message of Islam through every medium, adding that if he produces any documentary or movie or drama it will be about Islam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Twitter November From Hamza Ali Abbasi

Recent Stories

Thousands commemorate Rare Disease Day in Dubai

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Precaution key word as virus mayhem con ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

13 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.