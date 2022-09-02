Hamza arrives in Lahore after visiting London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N's official Twitter account says Hamza had gone to London for treatment of his daughter Samawiya.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has arrives in Lahore from London.

The family members and some party leaders welcomed him as he came out of the arrival terminal of Lahore airport.

Hamza went to London on August 4, 2022 on a private visit. He could not turn up before the court on last hearing in the money laundering case because of being in London.

Now he and his father PM Shehbaz is due before the court in the money laundering case on Sept 7.