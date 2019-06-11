UrduPoint.com
Hamza, Be Exalted, Puppet Show Is Going To End: Maryam Nawaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

Hamza, be exalted, puppet show is going to end: Maryam Nawaz

Former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz has said that ineligible Prime Minister and his fake government do whatever they want but PML-N will become the voice of people at any cost

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Former PM's daughter Maryam Nawaz has said that ineligible Prime Minister and his fake government do whatever they want but PML-N will become the voice of people at any cost.In her message on social networking site twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that Jails are not new for Hamza and also not for PML- N as we have already faced the injustice of a dictator.She said this broken, weak and fake government is nothing but a wall of sand.She said NAB who is performing upon the gestures of puppet PM has crossed all the limits of injustice.

Those who did such have neither saved from the wrath of history and nor will they now.She said to Hamza that be exalted as the stage drama of puppet PM is going to end.Making arrests in order to remove public attention from historical failures like economic survey and budget could not save government from public wrath.Walls that are going to fall cannot save through making arrests.A government where whole nation is in the condition of captivity, ineligible PM cannot save himself through making opposition leaders arrest

