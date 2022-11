LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz has condemned the incident of firing at container of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he prayed for early recovery of the injured. The provincial government should apprise about the security arrangements made for the PTI march, he added.