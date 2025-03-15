Open Menu

Hamza Condoles Death Of Party Worker

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Hamza condoles death of party worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday offered condolences to the family of the late party worker Syed Hassan Asghar, know as 'Gudu Shah'.

He said that 'Gudu Shah' was a honest, hard working and loyal worker of the party.

Talking to party workers here he said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was moving in right direction.

He said that peace was imperative to materialize the dream of development.

Hamza said that during the current month the country's remittances had reached 13.1 billion Dollars which was very encouraging and a good sign. He said, "We need to increase the country's exports as well."

The PML-N leader strongly condemned terrorism incidents and said that the entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces to completely root out terrorism from the country.

