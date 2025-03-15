Hamza Condoles Death Of Party Worker
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday offered condolences to the family of the late party worker Syed Hassan Asghar, know as 'Gudu Shah'.
He said that 'Gudu Shah' was a honest, hard working and loyal worker of the party.
Talking to party workers here he said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country was moving in right direction.
He said that peace was imperative to materialize the dream of development.
Hamza said that during the current month the country's remittances had reached 13.1 billion Dollars which was very encouraging and a good sign. He said, "We need to increase the country's exports as well."
The PML-N leader strongly condemned terrorism incidents and said that the entire nation was standing with Pak armed forces to completely root out terrorism from the country.
Recent Stories
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij5 minutes ago
-
Hamza condoles death of party worker5 minutes ago
-
Sustainable energy vital for industrial growth : Ahsan Iqbal5 minutes ago
-
Seminars and walks held on World Consumer Rights Day5 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Police Khidmat Markaz5 minutes ago
-
Girl dies, father, grandfather injured in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Fatal fireworks factory blast, one dead, three critically injured in Chiniot55 minutes ago
-
APNS holds election for new executive committee55 minutes ago
-
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing during Ramazan1 hour ago
-
AJK honors legacy of K.H. Khursheed on 37th death anniversary1 hour ago
-
SSP visits PFC to ascertain its operation, services1 hour ago
-
Governor House is open to everyone without any discrimination: Tessori1 hour ago