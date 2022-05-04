UrduPoint.com

Hamza Directs Commissioner, RPO To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic For Tourists Visiting Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday directed the Commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi division to make arrangements for smooth flow of traffic for tourists visiting Murree resorts.

According to tv channels report, the CM also ordered the concerned officers to take necessary steps for controlling traffic mess being reported in different points leading towards Hilly areas of Murree.

A large number of tourists are traveling towards Murree and faced multiple issues on roads due to traffic jam, tv channels report added.

The CM after taking notice of heavy traffic flow in Murree, issued orders to Commissioner and RPO Rawalpindi division for comfortable journey for tourists.

