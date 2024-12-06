Open Menu

Hamza For Banning On 4-stroke Petrol Rickshaws To Prevent Pollution

Published December 06, 2024

Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division and Chairman Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Hamza Shafqat decided to impose a complete ban on four-stroke petrol rickshaws in Quetta city in view of increasing environmental pollution and traffic problems.

Under this decision, the movement of four-stroke petrol rickshaws would not be allowed on any route across the city.

Along with this, the Commissioner Quetta has also approved the launch of electric shuttle services for public convenience and environmental protection.

This service will provide modern and eco-friendly travel facilities and will play an important role in keeping the city’s atmosphere free from pollution.

On this occasion, Commissioner Quetta Muhammad Hamza Shafqat said that this decision reflects the commitment to provide modern and safe travel facilities to the citizens.

He said that the electric shuttle service is not only better for the environment but also provides an easy, safe and cost-effective travel facility for the citizens saying that we expect the citizens to take this initiative positively and cooperate.

The Commissioner said that the divisional administration has assured that full facilities would be provided for electric shuttle services and the route planning to be finalized soon so that the public would not face any problem.

He appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate in the implementation of the government decision and play a role in making Quetta a clean and environmentally safe city, for more information in this regard, contact the RTA Quetta office.

