Hamza Foundation arranges blood camp in PMC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Hamza Foundation Thalassemia Hospital Peshawar on Wednesday arranged a blood donation camp in Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

The camp was arranged with an objective to inform students about benefits of blood donation and to aware them about the efforts of Hamza Foundation to help patients suffering from various blood related disorders.

The students were told that Hamza Foundation was providing free blood and other medical services to more than 1500 patients from 2006 that were registered in the foundation.

On the occasion, about 140 volunteers donated blood to Hamza Foundation lauding their services for patients suffering from various blood disorders including thalassemia and hemophilia.

